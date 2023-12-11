2 people on a motorcycle injured after hitting a pothole and crashing in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman riding a motorcycle were injured after hitting a pothole and crashing Sunday night in Hesperia.

It happened at about 10:50 pm, on December 10, 2023, in the 13400 block of Escondido Avenue, near the Kaiser Permanente.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG the motorcycle traveled southbound on Escondido at about 45 mph and had a rear female passenger with him.

Paslak said the rider hit a pothole, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed on the roadway. The driver and his passenger fell off the motorcycle.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and transported both of the riders to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the accident.

