2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on D Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed in an early morning multi-vehicle traffic collision in the city of Victorville early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 5:47 am, on June 14, 2022, along the 14600 block of D Street and involved three vehicles.

First responders located a dark 2001 Chrysler Sebring with extensive damage in the middle of the roadway, a pickup truck that crashed off the roadway and down into an embankment, and a tractor-trailer combination with moderate damage to the front driver side that had stopped along the shoulder.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters with Victorville Fire responded to the incident and reported they had two victims dead on arrival and another with non-serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities shut down D Street in both directions between the I-15 freeway and Air Expressway for the duration of the investigation. As of 1:30 pm, the roadway was still closed.

The official cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

This is a developing story and additional details will be updated as they become available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.