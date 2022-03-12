All News
2 people found dead inside home on Main Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted a death investigation after two people were found deceased inside a home in the City of Hesperia.
It happened on March 11, 2022, in the 13900 block of Main Street, near Topaz Avenue.
VVNG reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for additional information and spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said the Coroner’s division will conduct the investigation to determine the cause of death.
Sheriff’s officials had no additional information available for release at the time of this article.
