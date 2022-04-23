All News
2 people critically injured in head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were critically injured in a head-on traffic collision Friday night in the City of Hesperia.
It happened at about 9:43 pm, on April 22, 2022, on Mariposa Road where the roadway curves near Eucalyptus Street.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and requested two helicopters to respond and land at the scene. However, the response time on both airships was extended and firefighters decided to transport by ground ambulances instead.
Mariposa Road was closed in both directions while the patients were assessed and the scene was cleared.
The incident caused traffic on the northbound I-15 freeway to slow down.
The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the accident.
