2 people arrested for maintaining a drug house in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested for maintaining a drug house in Apple Valley, officials said.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 22000 block of Pah-Ute Avenue after receiving a We-Tip report of drug sales.

“During a search of the residence, deputies located methamphetamine, packaging material, cash, pipes, digital scales, needles, and paraphernalia indicative of an extraction lab,” stated a news release.

Apple Valley residents Richard Manuel Villa, 34, and Charla Vanessa Veltri, 52, were arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for operating or maintaining a drug house and will appear in the Victorville Superior Court on February 24, 2021. They are both being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Department treats extraction labs as a priority because the products used to extract THC from cannabis are highly explosive and can subject neighbors to property damage and injury.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Kent Watson at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

