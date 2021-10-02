All News
2 people airlifted from Lucerne Valley crash on Saturday
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Lucerne Valley were airlifted to trauma centers.
It happened at about 11:00 am, on State Route 18 near Custer Avenue and involved a gold-colored Ford pickup truck and a black four-door sedan. Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the accident and reported extrication would be required. Emergency personnel requested two medical helicopters to land at nearby Pioneer Park and airlift two patients to trauma centers.
The California Highway Patrol Barstow Station is investigating the collision. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
