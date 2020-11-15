2 people airlifted from crash Saturday in Hesperia on Rock Springs Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic collision Saturday night left two people critically injured.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a crash involving a green pickup truck and a white van at the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Glendale Avenue on November 14, 2020 at about 7:15 PM.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free one person from the van who was trapped after the crash.

Alison Ganzer and her uncle stopped to assist with traffic control while an off-duty nurse and EMT remained with the injured until first responders arrived.

“The guy in the truck was unconscious, the other one [was] not responsive,” Ganzer wrote in a Facebook post.

The two occupants were extricated then taken by ambulance to the Hesperia Airport and then flown to trauma centers.

One helicopter transported a victim to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and a second helicopter flew to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Authorities shut down a stretch of Rock Springs Road for an investigation.

As of Sunday morning, the condition of the victims and cause of the crash is unknown.

