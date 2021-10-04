2 people airlifted from crash on SR-18 in Lucerne Valley Monday

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were critically injured in an RV crash Monday morning in Lucerne Valley.

The crash was reported at 9:24 am, on October 4, 2021, near the Mitsubishi Cement Plant on State Route 18.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a brown RV overturned into a ravine and landed back on its wheels. Two occupants were inside and one of them was reported to have severe back pain.

(Location of the crash along SR 18 in Lucerne Valley)

San Bernardino County Firefighters were dispatched to the call and requested two helicopters to respond and land at the Lucerne middle school.

Firefighters required additional manpower to assist with taking the patients up to the roadway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

