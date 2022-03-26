2 people airlifted after crash involving 2 semis on the 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted after a semi collided into the back of another semi on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at about 1:46 am, along the southbound I-15, near the Main Street overpass.

For reasons still under investigation, a tractor-trailer combination traveled at an unknown speed when it collided into the back of the semi, leaving two people trapped.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and reported they had two critical patients requiring extrication. Additionally, they requested two helicopters to land at Bishop Avenue and Poplar Street, east US Highway 395.

Mercy 66 airlifted one of the injured to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mercy 22 airlifted the other to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. The driver of the other semi was not injured.

Caltrans responded to approximately 30 gallons of diesel and oil in the roadway. The spill was stopped before reaching the shoulder and did not pose a hazmat situation.

California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic break just north of Bear Valley Road that lasted about 10 minutes.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

