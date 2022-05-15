2 people airlifted after rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted to trauma centers after a rollover crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened just before 5:30 pm, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, on the Ranchero Road off-ramp.

For reasons still unknown, a Toyota 4Runner occupied by four adults struck the embankment and overturned an unknown number of times before coming to a stop on its roof.

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and requested two helicopters to land at the scene. Firefighters assisted with removing the occupants from the mangled SUV.

California Highway Patrol Officers from the Victorville Station assisted with shutting down the offramp. Helicopters Mercy Air and Reach both landed safely and subsequently airlifted two people to out-of-area trauma centers. Two other adults were transported by ground ambulances to local hospitals.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call CHP-Victorville at 760-241-1186.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

