2 people airlifted after crash on Highway 395 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people injured in a traffic accident on US Highway 395 in Victorville were airlifted to trauma centers on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:23 pm, October 28, 2021, just south of Eucalyptus Street, and involved a black older model Toyota Camry and a silver Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and firefighters requested two airships to land at Sunset Ridge Park.

According to witnesses, each of the involved vehicles had only one occupant and both were conscious. The female driver of the silver Camry was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and the male driver from the other vehicle was also flown to ARMC.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 760-241-2911.

(The crash left two people critically injured. — Photo by Randi Flora)

(Photo by J. Avila)

