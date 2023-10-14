2 people airlifted after a head-on crash with fire along Bear Valley Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people had to be airlifted to trauma centers following a fiery head-on crash Saturday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 6:00 a.m., on October 14, 2023, along Bear Valley Road, west of Balsam Avenue. The collision involved a 4-door Nissan Sentra and a 4-door Toyota Corolla.

The driver of a semi told VVNG he used his fire extinguisher to try and put out the fire and he also helped pull the male driver out of the burning car.

Emergency responders arrived at the incident and reported one of the vehicles was fully engulfed.

Firefighters requested two helicopters to airlift two critically injured patients. One Mercy Air helicopter landed at Desert Valley Hospital and the other on Bear Valley Road. At this time it’s unknown if any other people involved in the crash were transported by ambulance.

Both east and westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road were closed temporarily for the accident investigation and to allow for the helicopter to land.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

Copy URL URL Copied