2 pedestrians killed in unrelated I-15 crashes after exiting a disabled vehicle this week

MOUNTAIN PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) –For the second time this week, a Las Vegas resident has been struck and killed after exiting from a disabled vehicle on the I-15 freeway.

The latest incident happened on Friday, April 17, 2020, at about 8:22 pm, when a 911 call was received reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the southbound 15 just north of Nipton Road near Mountain Pass.

Emergency crews responded to find Lateishia Atkinson, a 32-year-old resident of Las Vegas with multiple injuries. Resuscitative efforts on scene failed and Atkinson was pronounced dead at 9:03 pm, according to coroner officials.

California Highway Patrol officials said, the woman exited her Honda after it became disabled on the right shoulder of the freeway and for reasons still under investigation, she walked into southbound lanes and was struck in the no.2 lane.

The driver of the SUV cooperated with CHP and alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Earlier this week, VVNG reported on a similar crash involving a 43-year-old Las Vegas man who died after he was struck on the I-15 after his vehicle became disabled near Barstow.

The deceased man whose identity has not yet been released was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra, on the southbound I-15 when for unknown reasons, his vehicle became disabled in the center median, officials said. He was struck in the no. 1 lane after attempting to cross the freeway and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Barstow Office of the California Highway Patrol is investigating both incidents and anyone with information is asked to call 760-255-5900.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.