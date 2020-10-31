2 passengers killed in crash on National Trails Highway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two passengers died in a crash after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi late-Thursday night in Victorville.

It happened on October 29, 2020, at about 11:48 PM., on National Trails Highway south of Circle Road and involved a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2014 Freightliner.

A motorist who observed the collision called 911 and advised both drivers were out of their vehicles, but the three passengers in the Chevy were injured and needed medical assistance.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station arrived on scene and located the three passengers still seated in the vehicle.

San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel and American Medical Response arrived shortly after CHP and provided medical aid to the driver and front passenger of the Chevy.

The 45-year-old male driver from Barstow was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center by ground ambulance and the 58-year-old female passenger also from Barstow was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center by Mercy Air with major injuries.

The rear passengers, a 33-year-old female from Hesperia and a 22-year-old male from Wrightwood succumbed to the injuries they sustained prior to emergency personnel arriving.

The preliminary CHP investigation shows the driver of the Chevy was traveling south on National Trails and the driver of the Freightliner was traveling northbound.

For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the Chevy allowed his vehicle to travel into the path of the Freightliner, and the vehicles collided in the northbound lane. It does not appear drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision.

The 35-year-old male driver of the semi from Firebaugh, CA was not injured. The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

The collision is still under investigation by the Victorville CHP office and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

(Google maps)

