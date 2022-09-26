2 motorcycles go down in a crash on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The investigation is still ongoing into a Sunday night crash that left two motorcyclists injured in Victorville.

It happened at about 8:00 pm, on September 25, 2022, at the intersection of Amargosa Road and Mesa Street.

Victorville City Fire responded to the crash and located two motorcycles down several feet apart from one another. Firefighters reported they had two immediate patients and requested an additional ground ambulance.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

One of the motorcycles was a red/orange colored sports bike and the other was a black Harley Davidson.

A silver sedan with damage to the driver’s side remained at the scene briefly before the vehicle was allowed to leave. Another black sedan also remained at the scene, however, it’s unknown if either of those vehicles had any involvement.

VVNG reached out to sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake at the Victorville Police Station for more information about the collision. Blake said callers reported the accident was blocking lanes of traffic and multiple drivers had a broken leg and minor injuries.

“Victorville traffic division is handling the investigation and no further information is ready for release at this time,” stated Blake.

Amargosa Road was shut down in both directions for approximately one hour to allow for the investigation and for the tow trucks to clear the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

