2 more female inmates walk away from a satellite prison camp in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for two female inmates who walked away from a satellite prison camp in Victorville.

Nicole Obrien and Lisa Brooks were both determined to be missing from the camp on March 22, 2020, at about 10:00 pm, prison officials said.

Nicole Obrien is a 36-year-old White female with brown hair, green eyes, 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She was sentenced in the District of Utah to a 24-month sentence for Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute.

Lisa Brooks is a 49-year-old White female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She was sentenced in the Western District of Missouri to a 108-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

Earlier this month, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., three female inmates were discovered missing from the same satellite prison camp.

The United States Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (951) 276-6811.

SPC Victorville is a minimum security facility within the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, which currently houses 329 female offenders.

