2 men remain hospitalized after they were shot at a house in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men remain hospitalized after they were shot at a house in Hesperia, officials said.

It happened on Friday, September 30, 2022, at about 4:45 a.m., in the 16000 block of Spruce Street.

According to a sheriff’s press release, the reporting party awoke to multiple gunshots and a bullet entering their residence. “Upon arrival deputies located several blood trails and multiple fired cartridge cases near the location, however, no injured victims were located,” stated the release.

Detectives responded to assist with the investigation and based on the circumstances, a search warrant was authored and executed at the Spruce Street residence. During the search of the residence, detectives recovered additional fired cartridge cases and additional biological evidence to support a shooting had occurred.

“During the investigation, local hospitals reported to sheriff’s dispatch that two subjects were being treated for gunshot wounds, believed to have been inflicted at the Spruce Street location. Investigators learned that the two victims were transported to the hospital after the shooting by other subjects at the scene,” stated the news release.

Due to their injuries, both subjects were airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment and remain hospitalized due to their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, pending positive identification of suspects and their involvement in the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

