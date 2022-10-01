2 men involved in an argument shoot each other multiple times in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds after they allegedly shot at each other during an argument.

It happened on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 4:09 p.m., in the 11300 block of Bartlett Avenue.

According to the caller, 38-year-old Anthony Sandoval had been shot at the residence. While deputies responded to the residence, a report of a second gunshot victim was received.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

A second man, identified as 33-year-old Antonio Lopez, was located lying near the intersection of Bellflower Street and Chamberlain Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “through the investigation, deputies learned Lopez went to Sandoval’s residence and an altercation took place. During the altercation, both subjects had firearms and shot at each other.”

Officials said that Sandoval and Lopez were both shot multiple times and were airlifted to local hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Kraft, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Related Article: 2 people shot on Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto airlifted to trauma centers