2 men found shot to death in a desolate desert area a few miles from the I-15 freeway

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after two men were found shot to death in a desolate desert area just a few miles from the I-15 freeway.

It happened on February 25, 2022, at about 10:10 am, on Wild Wash Road, approximately 3 miles west of the I-15 freeway.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the location and located both men on the ground, unresponsive and near a vehicle. Officials did not say how or who the men were first located by.

The victims, identified as 34-year-old Timothy Del Valle, a resident of Victorville, and 35-year-old Marcos Martinez-Vega, a resident of Hesperia, had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation. “At this time the suspect(s) have not been identified,” stated a news release.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Ramstad, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

