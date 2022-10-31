24 year-old man arrested after overnight pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after an overnight pursuit that went on for 28 miles, officials said.

At about 2:00 am, on October 31, 2022, deputies were asked to respond to the AM/PM gas station at 14920 Main Street to check on a vehicle that had been parked at the gas pumps for approximately an hour, officials said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG it was unknown if the car was having mechanical issues or not and the employees became concerned. “As the deputy arrived, the vehicle fled the location,” stated Rodriguez.

The pursuit spanned across the Victor Valley and several VVNG members reported hearing the sound of the sirens blaring as they went by.

During the pursuit, a bag containing illegal narcotics and money was discarded from the vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes into the pursuit, the suspect identified as Christopher Sanchez drove into a dirt lot near Topaz Avenue and Spruce Street and ended the pursuit.

Sanchez attempted to evade deputies and fled on foot. The male passenger was detained without incident. Sanchez was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. A large quantity of pills believed to be fentanyl were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Detectives responded to assist with the investigation and executed a search warrant at Sanchez’s residence in the 17000 block of Cottonwood Avenue in Hesperia. During the search of the residence, detectives recovered a small amount of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and additional unknown pills in a prescription bottle.

The male passenger was interviewed and released from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station. Sanchez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for felony evading and possession of illegal narcotics for sale.

