2 men arrested during search warrants in Lucerne and Johnson Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Marijuana Enforcement Team arrested two men during search warrants in Lucerne Valley and Johnson Valley.

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, starting at approximately 9:00 a.m., investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served four search warrants at various locations in the Lucerne Valley and Johnson Valley areas.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor marijuana cultivations in the two areas. The locations do not have physical addresses assigned.

MET personnel located and arrested two suspects identified as Barsimeo Hernandez-Cruz, a 30-year-old male, resident of Oxnard and Gerardo Hernandez-Cruz, a 21-year-old male, resident of Santa Maria.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “investigators seized 1,903 marijuana plants, 306.5 pounds of processed marijuana, and one firearm during the investigations.”



The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity.

San Bernardino County has an ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.



The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and the San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and property seizure.



Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law, and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.



The suspects were cited on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis; over six plants.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation or is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline website at www.wetip.com.

Photo taken at a Lucerne Valley location. (photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.