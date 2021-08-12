Two arrested after search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A search warrant served at a home in the town of Apple Valley resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of drugs and stolen guns.

It happened on August 11, 2021, in the 19000 block of State Highway 18.

Upon arriving at the location, the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Blake Rutledge, a convicted felon, was observed leaving the residence.

Deputy T. Loup attempted a traffic enforcement stop, but Rutledge failed to yield, and a one-mile pursuit ensued, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release. the pursuit began at State Highway 18 and Kasota Road, where Rutledge veered off the roadway, almost hitting protesters standing on the corner.

“Rutledge continued to drive recklessly, failing to stop at the posted stop signs and driving over 50 MPH through a residential area. During the pursuit, Rutledge threw a ghost gun out of his vehicle. The pursuit ended at Kasota Court, where Rutledge was taken into custody without further incident,” stated the release.



During the service of the search warrant, an AR-15 assault rifle, and a handgun found to be stolen in the state of Arizona, was located. Also seized were illegal, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, a large amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, Adderall, oxycodone, cocaine, and four prescription bottles of an unknown substance.

Rutledge was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felony evading, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on August 13, 2021, and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail. In addition to the charges for this incident, Rutledge was booked for violating his post-release community supervision terms.

Kerri Camp, 39, was also arrested and booked in the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of receiving stolen property, a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale and posted bail a short time later.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

