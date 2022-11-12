All News
2 lanes closed on 7th Street in Victorville after car crashes into light pole
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two lanes of 7th Street were closed to traffic after a vehicle collided into a light pole.
The crash happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 on 7th Street, between Union and Lincoln Streets in Old Town Victorville.
The Victorville Police Department arrived on scene and determined one vehicle was involved. No injuries were reported.
The involved vehicle, a gray sedan, remained at the scene.
The driver fled the scene and was not located in the immediate area. The vehicle was reportedly stolen from an Apple Valley home.
