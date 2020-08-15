All News
2 Killed in crash on Escondido Ave in Hesperia, others critically injured
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash in Hesperia killed two people and left two others critically injured, and one person uninjured.
On Friday, August 14th, 2020, at 8:41 p.m., San Bernardino County Firefighters and Deputies with the Hesperia Police Department were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Escondido Avenue and Sultana Street, about half-a-mile south of Walmart.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a Honda CRV and a dark-colored GMC Yukon in the southbound lanes of Escondido Avenue with major damage. A white Acura was located in the center divider.
The force of the collision caused the Acura to split into two pieces, killing the driver instantly.
One person from inside the Yukon was declared deceased by emergency personnel, and an adult male and a teenage female were both airlifted to a trauma center for treatment of unknown injuries.
The male driver of the CRV was evaluated on scene by first responders, but he did not require medical transportation.
“I was probably the first to call 911,” stated a witness who did not want to be named. “I didn’t see much because it happened within seconds, but when I got out my car the man from the Yukon was saying his baby was still inside, but I think he was referring to his teenage daughter.”
Witnesses said the Yukon had initially caught fire but that a Good Samaritan with a fire extinguisher stopped and helped put it out.
Escondido Avenue was shut down for the landing of both helicopters and it remained shut down for several hours as the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) collected evidence and witness statements.
As of Saturday afternoon Sheriff’s officials have not released any details pertaining to the crash.
The identify of the deceased has not been made available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
- 2 Killed in crash on Escondido Ave in Hesperia, others critically injured
- Lane Closures Planned on US-395 Saturday in Adelanto
- The ISO declares Stage 2 Emergency; power outages possible during heat wave
- Man arrested for attempted murder after neighbor denied him milk and eggs in Lucerne Valley
- Fatal crash shuts down Central Road in Apple Valley
- City of Victorville’s Fire Chief resigns after 2 years
- Apple Valley woman arrested for murder and manslaughter of her 2 daughters after months-long investigation
- Convicted felon found with loaded magazine and handgun in Barstow
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker
-
All News6 days ago
I-15 crash that killed 1 adult and 2 juveniles remains under investigation
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead at High Desert Inn Motel in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcycle crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Woman airlifted from crash on Sheep Creek and El Mirage Roads Saturday night
-
All News5 days ago
Barstow man wanted for kidnapping, robbery arrested after pursuit
-
All News3 days ago
Can you help Victorville Police ID this suspect?
-
All News3 days ago
14 arrested, cash, guns, and marijuana seized during search warrant in Victorville