2 killed in crash involving Jeep and Polaris in Newberry Springs

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a Jeep and a Polaris in Newberry Springs on Saturday, officials said.

It happened on April 25, 2020, at about 10:47 am, at the intersection of Fairview Road and Harvard Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner logs, a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on Fairview Road struck a Polaris Ranger traveling southbound on Harvard Road.

Virginio Ponce, a 47-year-old resident of Newberry Springs, was the front seat passenger in the Razor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Russel Ambrose, a 58-year-old resident of Newberry Springs and driver of the Jeep was flown to St. Mary Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:56 PM.

The Barstow office of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

