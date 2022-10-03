2 killed and several others critically injured in crash on State Route 138 in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic collision that claimed the life of two people and left several others critically injured on Sunday.

It happened at about 5:43 pm, on October 2, 2022, along State Route 138, near Sheep Creek Road in Phelan.

The crash involved a blue 2000 Silverado 1500 and a white Mitsubishi sedan. The impact caused the sedan two separate into two parts.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived and located the front end of the pickup truck smashed into the passenger side of the sedan and requested a medical helicopter to respond.

According to witnesses, a child was among two others critically injured and was rushed by ground ambulance to a hospital. The other patient was transported by ground ambulance to a field in the Stater Brothers shopping center and subsequently airlifted the patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses said the sedan was westbound on SR-138 when for unknown reasons it crossed over the solid double-yellow lines and into the path of the Chevy.

The Highway was briefly closed in both directions while CHP officers investigated the crash and waited for the coroner to arrive.

The identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office. The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Office and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.