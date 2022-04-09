2 killed, 2 airlifted from crash on southbound I-15 near Newberry Springs

NEWBERRY SPRING, Calif — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15.

The crash happened at about 11:11 am, on Friday, April 8, 2022, on southbound Interstate 15 at Mannix Wash bridge, approximately 5 miles before Alvord Mountain Road.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an unknown dark-colored sedan.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the sedan was traveling at an unknown speed when it lost control.

Based on preliminary reports, the vehicle veered into the center divider, rolled over multiple times, before leaving the freeway, and crashed underneath the freeway bridge.

The crash left four people trapped and Good Samaritans rendered aid pulled the victims from the vehicle and rendered aid just before the vehicle caught fire.

Two helicopters responded to the scene to transport two critical patients.

At least four people were injured in the crash and two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol Barstow station is handling the crash investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.