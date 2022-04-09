All News
2 killed, 2 airlifted from crash on southbound I-15 near Newberry Springs
NEWBERRY SPRING, Calif — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15.
The crash happened at about 11:11 am, on Friday, April 8, 2022, on southbound Interstate 15 at Mannix Wash bridge, approximately 5 miles before Alvord Mountain Road.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol and firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an unknown dark-colored sedan.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the sedan was traveling at an unknown speed when it lost control.
Based on preliminary reports, the vehicle veered into the center divider, rolled over multiple times, before leaving the freeway, and crashed underneath the freeway bridge.
The crash left four people trapped and Good Samaritans rendered aid pulled the victims from the vehicle and rendered aid just before the vehicle caught fire.
Two helicopters responded to the scene to transport two critical patients.
At least four people were injured in the crash and two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol Barstow station is handling the crash investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Driver ejected and killed after SUV runs off 15 freeway identified as 21-year-old from Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Woman threatens to jump onto northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville, prompting closure
-
All News7 days ago
Shell gas station on Main Street in Hesperia robbed at gunpoint Friday night
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Marijuana manufacturing facility in Adelanto robbed at gunpoint
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Civic Drive in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Narcotics found after Hesperia man fleeing from police crashes in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Driver injured after semi overturns on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Reconstruction work on Hesperia Road will require lane closures in Victorville