2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed and another was airlifted after a traffic collision shortly after midnight in Victorville.

It happened at about 12:26 am, on Monday, November 21, 2022, on Bear Valley Road, east of Mesa Linda Street/Eagle Ranch Parkway, and involved a white 2015 Buick Verano and a silver 2007 Subaru Impreza.

Firefighters from Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and reported both vehicles had major damage with a person trapped inside the Buick and a small fire.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters located a total of three occupants in the vehicles, two of them were pronounced deceased and a helicopter was requested to airlift the third patient. The fire was quickly knocked down.

Mercy Air 22 accepted the flight and landed on Bear Valley Road. The 62-year-old male passenger of the Buick was subsequently flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Buick was driving eastbound on Bear Valley Road from Eagle Ranch Pkwy while the Subaru drove westbound on Bear Valley Road from Topaz Road.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Buick veered into westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Subaru. Upon arrival, the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “Pending next of kin notifications, the identities of the deceased parties have not been released.”

Bear Valley Road was closed for several hours between Mesa Linda Street and Topaz Avenue for the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing; anyone with information regarding this collision or anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact Deputy S. La Rocco at the Victorville Police Station.

