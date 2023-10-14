Adelanto NewsAll NewsFeatured

2 killed, 1 airlifted after fiery head-on crash along US Highway 395 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed and a third person was airlifted after a fiery head-on traffic collision Friday night in Adelanto.

It happened at about 8:15 p.m., on October 13, 2023, on US Highway 395, between Air Expressway and Rancho Road.

The collision involved a 2014 Chevy Malibu and a second unknown-type vehicle. Emergency responders arrived on scene and found the mangled vehicles along the southbound shoulder of US-395 with one of the vehicles on fire.

Firefighters confirmed two people were pronounced deceased at the scene and requested a helicopter to land at a nearby fire station for the third patient.

Authorities shut down 395 in both directions for several hours while they conducted the investigation and waited for the coroner to arrive.

The official cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Adelanto Police Department. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that a press release should be available sometime later today. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

