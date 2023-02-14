Featured
2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing a school and a home Friday night in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said two juveniles were arrested Friday night after burglarizing a school and a home.
On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 9:33 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a classroom that was burglarized at Liberty Elementary School. Two juvenile suspects were seen fleeing the scene.
At approximately 11:11 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Linda Street in Victorville.
Deputies detained the two juvenile suspects who had the school’s stolen property, and prescription medications taken from the residence.
The 15-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile hall on felony burglary, felony possession of methamphetamine for sale, and felony possession of a controlled substance for sale. The 14-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile hall on felony burglary.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy A. Ramos or Detective Maddox at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
