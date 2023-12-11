2 Innocent Bystanders Injured in Victorville Home Depot Stabbing Incident Involving Shoplifter

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stabbing at a Victorville Home Depot left two innocent bystanders injured after they attempted to intervene and stop a shoplifter.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a call regarding a stabbing incident in the 15000 block of Bear Valley Road at about 12:47 pm, on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta, a suspect attempted to leave the store premises with unpaid merchandise in a shopping cart.

A store employee confronted the suspect, resulting in a struggle over the cart. As the situation escalated, a bystander intervened, seeking to help the store employee.

“A bystander attempted to help the store employee and was stabbed by the suspect. Another bystander was injured as well but was not stabbed,” stated the spokeswoman.

Information on how or what caused the injury was not available. Huerta confirmed that both victims were taken to a hospital and the suspect fled the location.

Currently, the Victorville Police Department is conducting an extensive investigation to apprehend the suspect and gather more information about the incident. Anyone with knowledge or details relevant to the case is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

