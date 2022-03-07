All News
2 injured including a pregnant woman in rollover crash on La Mesa Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pregnant woman and a man were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning in Victorville.
It happened at about 9:17 am, on March 7, 2022, in the area of La Mesa Road and Del Gado Road. For reasons still unknown a dark-colored Honda Pilot lost control and overturned multiple times before coming to a stop along the sidewalk near a fire hydrant.
Several bystanders stopped to help the victims and were assisting with stabilizing the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.
Battalion Chief Andrew Roach, with the City of Victorville Fire Department, told VVNG they responded to a report of a rollover crash with victims trapped inside of the vehicle.
“Upon arrival, crews found two patients who were trapped inside of a vehicle which had rolled on La Mesa and was blocking traffic,” stated the Batallion Chief. Fire crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and immediately began extrication efforts.
Firefighters reported they had a total of two patients, one critical and another with minor injuries.
The Batallion Chief said the critically injured victim was a pregnant female. A Mercy Air helicopter landed on the field of nearby Liberty Elementary School and subsequently airlifted the woman to a trauma center.
The Battalion Chief shared the following advice to local residents:
“We have some major thoroughfares here in Victorville and we see a lot of these types of incidents whether it’s on La Mesa, whether on Palmdale, Hesperia Road, or any of the freeways, we just ask the public to drive safely, use due regard because unfortunately, we do respond to a fair amount of these type of incidents on a day to day basis,” stated Andrew Roach.
La Mesa Road between Del Gado and King Canyon Road was closed in both directions for the duration of the investigation. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
30 arrested and over 46,000 marijuana plants seized during week 26 of Operation Hammer Strike
-
All News6 days ago
2 men found shot to death in a desolate desert area a few miles from the I-15 freeway
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Man sitting in car shot Saturday night in Adelanto
-
All News7 days ago
Town of Apple Valley to host neighborhood Cleanup Day￼
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville man arrested for distributing child pornography over the internet
-
All News4 days ago
30-year-old Hesperia man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle
-
Featured3 days ago
Missing Spring Valley Lake man’s car spotted near the Mexico border
-
All News3 days ago
Suspects shoot at two victims during an OfferUp transaction in Adelanto