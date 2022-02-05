All News
2 injured in Friday afternoon crash on Summit Valley Rd in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Summit Valley Road near Carmine Road in Hesperia.
It happened just before 4:00 pm, on February 4, 2022, and involved a white Nissan Versa and a dar-gray Toyota Scion TC.
Both drivers were injured and transported by ground ambulances to out-of-area hospitals.
Traffic thru the area was temporarily blocked in both directions as first responders treated the injured.
The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville California Highway Patrol Station.
