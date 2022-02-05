2 injured in Friday afternoon crash on Summit Valley Rd in #Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Summit Valley Road near Carmine Road in Hesperia.

It happened just before 4:00 pm, on February 4, 2022, and involved a white Nissan Versa and a dar-gray Toyota Scion TC.

Both drivers were injured and transported by ground ambulances to out-of-area hospitals.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

Traffic thru the area was temporarily blocked in both directions as first responders treated the injured.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville California Highway Patrol Station.

