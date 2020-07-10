All News
2 injured in drive-by shooting Thursday night in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood Thursday night.
It happened at about 11:10 PM in the 16200 block of Orick Avenue in Victorville.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said deputies responded to a shooting and found that unknown suspects drove by the apartment complex and shot at people who were in front of the apartments.
“Two people suffered wounds to their legs and were transported to the hospital for treatment,” stated Bachman.
Neighbors reported hearing between 6-8 gunshots followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding off. Bachman said she had no update on the condition of the victims and suspect information was not available.
Anyone with information about the shooting or has surveillance video of the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Town of Apple Valley launches emergency rental and utility assistance for up to 3 months
Apple Valley, CA – July 10, 2020: The Apple Valley Town Council has approved grant funding to assist qualifying residents with...
Man hit with hammer and hatchet during attempted robbery
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man sitting in a parked car was struck in the head and with a hammer...
2 injured in drive-by shooting Thursday night in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood Thursday night....
19-year-old arrested after Thursday night pursuit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old Victorville teen allegedly involved in illegal street racing was taken into custody after leading...
Man caught stealing catalytic converter in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville police arrested a 47-year-old suspect caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter on...
Trending
-
All News3 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News2 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News2 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News3 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE