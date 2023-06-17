2 injured in a Friday morning crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Two people were transported to area hospitals after a two-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at about 10:35 am, on Friday, June 16, 2023, on the southbound I-15, north of Bear Valey Road, near the Desert View Memorial Park on Amargosa Road.

The crash involved a gray Chevy Colorado pickup truck with rear-end damage and an Orange Ford SUV with front-end damage.

The Ford ended up along the drainage ditch and firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department assisted the occupants in getting out of the vehicle. The Victoville Police Department assisted with traffic control on Amargosa Road.

An update on the injured was not available at the time of this article. The cause of the traffic accident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

