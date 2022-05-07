2 injured after car flies off I-15 freeway and overturns in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG).com — Two people were injured after a vehicle careened off the northbound I-15 freeway in Oak Hills and overturned multiple times.

It happened on Friday, May 6, 2022, at about 4:42 am, along the NB I-15, south of Oak Hill Road at the top of the Cajon Pass.

For reasons still unknown, a green Honda sedan occupied by two people left the freeway and rolled multiple times before coming to stop along Mariposa Road.

San Bernardino County Firefighters treated a male and female occupant from the vehicle and transported both of them to a local hospital.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the investigation.

