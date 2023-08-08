2 injured after a traffic collison on Eucalyptus Street and Seventh Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A small child and one other person were transported to local hospitals after a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan Tuesday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 9:00 am, on August 8, 2023, at the intersection of Eucalyptus Street and Seventh Avenue.

Emergency personnel arrived at the incident and located the four-door sedan with major front-end damage and the pickup truck with damage to the passenger side.

San Bernardino County Fire firefighters requested a total of two ground ambulances to the scene.

Traffic on Eucalyptus Street was blocked in both directions for approximately 1 hour and traffic on Seventh Avenue was alternated via one lane.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

