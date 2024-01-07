2 injured after a t-bone crash on Mariposa and Maple Ave in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured after a traffic accident at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Mariposa Road on Saturday.

It happened just before 4:00 PM, on January 6, 2024, and involved a white Chevy SUV and a silver Honda Pilot.

Two ambulances responded to the incident and transported two occupants to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Mariposa Road was closed in both directions while the injured were treated and until the accident was cleared from the roadway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.