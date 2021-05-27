2 helicopters land on Highway 138 to airlift crash victims

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people injured in a crash on Highway 138 were airlifted to trauma centers Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 3:21 pm, on May 26, 2021, about a mile from the 15 freeway, on the Hesperia side Highway 138.

For reasons still unknown, the driver of a black SUV lost control near a sharp curb and the vehicle overturned several times, leaving two occupants trapped.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the call and requested two helicopters to land at the scene. Both patients were extricated and airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. An update on their condition was not available.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.