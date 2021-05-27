All News
2 helicopters land on Highway 138 to airlift crash victims
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people injured in a crash on Highway 138 were airlifted to trauma centers Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened about 3:21 pm, on May 26, 2021, about a mile from the 15 freeway, on the Hesperia side Highway 138.
For reasons still unknown, the driver of a black SUV lost control near a sharp curb and the vehicle overturned several times, leaving two occupants trapped.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the call and requested two helicopters to land at the scene. Both patients were extricated and airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. An update on their condition was not available.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
Trending
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
19-year-old shot to death in Adelanto apartment complex identified
-
All News4 days ago
Family launches Gofundme for 10-year-old boy killed in 15 freeway crash
-
All News3 days ago
Apple Valley resident Chayce Beckham wins American Idol
-
Adelanto News2 days ago
19-year-old from Victorville arrested for the murder of Isiah Alvarado in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
1 killed, 1 airlifted after vehicle crashes into pole on Highway 395
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Murder investigation underway inside Candlewick Apartments in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville Police investigating after man shot shows up at hospital
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley High School Freshman Samantha Most Receives Five Letters