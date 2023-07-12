2 helicopters land along 15 freeway for critically injured crash victims near Apple Valley

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two helicopters were requested to land along the southbound 15 freeway near Apple Valley Tuesday afternoon following a rollover traffic collision.

The California Highway Patrol, AMR, and the Victorville Fire Department responded to the incident on July 11, 2023, at about 3:38 PM.

It happened between Wild Wash Road and Dale Evans Parkway.

Emergency personnel located a white 1999 Toyota Sienna on its side in the field just west of the freeway.

CHP logs reported that one of the occupants sustained major facial injuries, and a second occupant of the SUV sustained unknown critical injuries.

Law enforcement began a traffic break just north of Wild Wash Road to allow the two helicopters to land.

The southbound 15 freeway was temporarily shutdown for emergency workers, and a brief investigation.

As of 4:50 PM, all lanes of traffic were reopened.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were made available.

