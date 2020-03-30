2 firefighters in San Bernardino County test positive for COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.(VVNG.com) — On March 29, 2020, the Incident Commander of the county’s All Hazard Regional Incident Management Team (IMT) was notified that two firefighters tested positive for COVID 19.

These are the first two positive cases of firefighter first responders within the county.

The two firefighters work for two different agencies within San Bernardino County – The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Montclair Fire Department. Both firefighters entered self-quarantine due to an onset of flu-like symptoms prior to receiving test results. Currently, the firefighters are feeling well and remain in isolation. Both firefighters are being medically monitored by their primary physicians.

The San Bernardino County Regional All Hazard IMT has been planning for the last three weeks for the possibility of exposure and infection to the county’s first responders. The team’s plan, already in place, ensures that fire, rescue, and EMS service delivery will not be interrupted regardless of jurisdiction.

The fire and ambulance services within the county remain robust and are fully staffed and equipped to respond to all emergencies. The Command and General staff of the IMT are working with Public Health to determine the employees travels and interactions to help control further spread of the virus.



**The Incident Management Team would like to remind the public to stay vigilant and adhere to all the County Public Health guidelines.

*Stay Home *Stay Healthy *Stay Safe

