2 felons arrested in Apple Valley after police find ghost guns and narcotics

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley felons were arrested after a ghost gun and narcotics were found in their vehicle, officials said.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, at approximately 8:34 p.m., Sergeant Marks with the Apple Valley Police Department checked several vehicles in a parking lot in the 20000 block of Bear Valley Road in the town of Apple Valley.

“During a search of the vehicles, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and two “ghost guns” (an unserialized gun assembled at home with individual parts or kits that can be sold without a background check) were confiscated,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The drivers were identified as convicted felons Jason Leech, 44, and Eddie Johnson, 50.

Leech was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for a felon in possession of a firearm and nine misdemeanor warrants. Johnson was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Marks or Deputy Rex at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

