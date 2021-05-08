2 ejected during rollover crash on Highway 395 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were ejected from a vehicle after it rolled several times on US Highway 395 Friday.

At about 5:30 pm, a black Nissan Maxima occupied by six people, 5 juveniles and 1 young adult, lost control and overturned into the desert, north of Bear Valley Road.

Victorville City Fire responded and reported they had 3 people with critical injuries and requested additional ambulances to the scene.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.