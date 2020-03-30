2 deputy sheriff’s assigned to corrections test positive for COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two deputy sheriffs assigned to corrections tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on March 29, 2020, officials said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said the deputies entered self-quarantine due to an onset of flu-like symptoms prior to receiving test results and have been off of work for a week.

The deputies are said to be resting at home at this time and are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“Although we do not know when and where the deputies were exposed to the virus, we continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty,” stated a news release.

Officials said out of respect for our deputies, no additional details regarding their identity or medical treatment will be released.

The department encourages all residents to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.

