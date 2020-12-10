2 arrested for possession of stolen property and felony no bail warrants in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after a pursuit for possession of stolen property and felony no-bail warrants.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at approximately 11:46 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 20000 block of Stoddard Wells Road regarding a victim of theft locating his stolen sandrail at the residence.

Upon arrival, Deputy Cody Dare attempted to make contact with a subject, later identified as 28-year-old Jason Willis, a resident of Crestline.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Willis fled the location at a high rate of speed leading deputies on a seven-mile pursuit, in which Willis drove on the wrong side of the road, failed to stop at the posted stop signs, and reached speeds of over 100 mph.

The pursuit terminated at South and Quinault Roads where Willis exited his vehicle and led deputies on a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody, officials said.

A motorcycle was in the back of Willis’ truck and found to be reported stolen out of Highland. When deputies returned to the incident location, they located the sandrail and made contact with a subject by the name of Robert Allen, 57, a resident of Apple Valley.

After an investigation and interview, Willis was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Willis was booked into High Desert Detention Center for a felony no-bail warrant, Felony Evading, and Possession of Stolen Property. Willis is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on December 10, 2020 and being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Allen was booked on a felony no-bail warrant and Possession of Stolen Property. Allen is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on December 10, 2020, and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy C. Dare at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

