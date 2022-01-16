2 arrested for murder of 20-year-old in Victorville Stater Bros parking lot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old in the Victorville Stater Bros shopping center earlier this week.

Kody Lee McDufienunnery, 18, a resident of Los Angeles, and 19-year-old Christine Kathleen Proffitt, a resident of Victorville, were arrested in the early morning hours of January 15th for the murder of Deven Dalton, sheriff’s officials announced Sunday morning.

McDufienunnery was booked for PC 187-Murder and Proffitt was booked for PC 32-Accessory After the Fact.

(Deven Dalton : Facebook)

Sheriff’s officials have not released details into the fatal shooting that occurred in the Stater Bros parking lot at the corner of Amethyst and Bear Valley Roads on the afternoon of January 13, 2022.

Multiple witnesses said the shooting took place in the parking lot near the Wells Fargo ATM and the Victor Valley Dental Group. The victim was then driven by a woman to the front of the market.

The victim’s mother, Lasha Dalton, spoke with a reporter from the local newspaper and she said the shooting occurred while Deven was with his girlfriend picking up a Door Dash order.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

The vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, stopped just outside of the main entrance of the market and the frantic female driver asked for help as an unresponsive Devon lay in the backseat.

According to a sheriff’s news release, when deputies arrived they located Devon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Both of the suspects are being held without bail and are scheduled for an appearance in a Victorville courtroom on January 19th.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Bryan Sprague at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information at the We-Tip website, www.wetip.com.

