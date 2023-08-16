2 arrested for burglary and drugs after they were found trespassing in a vacant home

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were arrested for burglary and narcotics after they were found trespassing inside a vacant home.

It happened on August 11, 2023, in the 21400 block of Standing Rock Road in Apple Valley.

Deputy Katherine Mammolito responded to the location and found a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. Upon further investigation, two subjects were located inside the residence and were found in possession of methamphetamine.

The two subjects found inside the home were identified as Joshua Stonerock, 39, and Alyson Walter, 31, both residents of Apple Valley, were arrested and transported to High Desert Detention Center.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “During the booking process, Stonerock was found in possession of heroin. Both Walter and Stonerock were booked for burglary. Stonerock was also booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and transporting controlled substances into a jail facility. Walter and Stonerock are each being held in lieu of $60,000.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

