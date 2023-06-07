2 arrested and 128 grams of illegal narcotics recovered during a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were arrested and a total of 128 grams of illegal narcotics were located during a search warrant at a home Tuesday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

On June 6, 2023, at approximately 10:12 a.m., deputies from Apple Valley Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET), along with detectives from Apple Valley Police Department, California Highway Patrol Aviation, and San Bernardino County Probation’s K9 Division served a search warrant at a residence in the 19400 block of Saint Timothy Road.

The search warrant was authored by Deputy Tyler Loup after MET deputies, Loup and Grissom, obtained information regarding sales of narcotics at the residence.

“During the service of the search warrant 128 grams of illegal narcotics, consisting of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, US currency, marijuana, and narcotics paraphernalia were recovered. The investigation also revealed that children of the suspects reside at the residence,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Omar Coronado, 32, and Angela Moreno, 32, were arrested for possession of narcotics for sales and child endangerment. Both suspects were booked into High Desert Detention Center and later released after posting bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

