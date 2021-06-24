2 arrested after Victorville pursuit ends in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects involved in a pursuit that originated in Victorville were arrested after the car caught fire in the Cajon Pass Tuesday evening.

On June 22nd at about 7:30 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to multiple calls of a reckless driver, initially at Palmdale Road and Highway 395.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle initially appeared to be yielding on Palmdale near El Evado. The driver accelerated away in a 2006 Nissan Altima and led law enforcement on a pursuit that lasted 34 miles before coming to an end on Highway 138 and the I-15 freeway.

“Upon the vehicle coming to a complete stop it had become fully engulfed in flames. Both the driver and passenger were removed and received medical treatment for their burns,” stated Rodriguez.

During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as 21-year old Alberto Mendoza of Whittier, drove at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, entered into lanes of oncoming traffic, ran other drivers off the road, and failed to yield at stop signs and traffic signals.

Towards the end of the pursuit the passenger, identified as 19-year old Joseph Gomez of Huntington Park, threw a loaded, stolen handgun from the car. The handgun was recovered and taken for evidence.

Mendoza was booked at HDDC for evading an officer with disregard for safety and evading an Officer: wrong-way driver. Gomez was booked at HDDC for carrying a stolen loaded firearm, carrying a loaded handgun: not the owner, and destroying/concealing evidence.

**CLICK PLAY TO WATCH — (Video credit: Allison Esquivel)

