2 arrested after stealing a utility vehicle from Riverside Prep in Oro Grande

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after they stole a utility vehicle from Riverside Prep to remove their vehicle that was stuck in the sand, officials said.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, at 10:28 am, deputies responded to a 911 call at the school, located in the 19900 block of National Trails Highway in Oro Grande.

The caller stated they witnessed two males stealing a green and black John Deer Gator from the school.

According to a sheriff’s news release, when deputies arrived they found 26-year-old Martin Lucero, a transient, and 54-year-old Vincent Ramos, a resident of Baldwin Park, in a field near the school with the Gator.

“They had driven their truck into deep sand and got it stuck. Lucero and Ramos stole the Gator from the school to try and pull their truck out. Behind their truck, they were pulling a large safe they stole from a vacant home prior to getting their truck stuck in the field,” stated the news release.

Martin Lucero and Vincent Ramos were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy L. Torres, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

(stock photo of a John Deer US Gator)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.